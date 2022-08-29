Halloween Events Happening Around Acadiana
Halloween is right around the corner and there are always great events that happen around this time of the year.
Here is a listing of some events that are happening around Acadiana:
"Fallin' Into Fun" Family Fall Fest:
October 23, 2022, at Moncus Park.
This is a free event for the public.
There will be candy, carnival games, and trick-or-treating.
"Treats at the Village":
Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 6-8 pm at LARC's Acadian Village.
This event is a trick-or-treating experience for individuals with special needs and their family members.
You can RSVP HERE for the event.
4th Annual Trunk or Treat in Broussard:
Truck or Treat will take place on October 22, 2022, from 5-8 pm at St. Julien Park in Broussard.
There will be lots of vendors passing out candy for the kiddos but you can also expect a live DJ, games, a petting zoo, fun jumps, photo booths, and a costume contest.
This event is free to the public.
Opelousas Trick or Treat Trail at South City Park:
Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 4-6 pm.
