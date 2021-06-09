Head Of Louisiana Gaming Board’s Statement On Resignation

Get our free mobile app

The Associated Press has reported that the Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board has sent his resignation to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. The resignation is effective today.

Mike Noel has delivered his resignation before an upcoming Louisiana Senate hearing to confirm him to that position. Reports indicate that Senators may have asked questions that relate back to Noel's time with the Louisiana State Police.

Noel was with the Louisiana State Police for a long tenure, and its been suggested that State Senators would question Noel about his involvement during the investigation of a black man who died in Louisiana State Police custody.

The death in question is that of Ronald Greene, who died while in custody of Louisiana State Police in the Monroe area in 2019. The death is currently being investigated by the Federal Government for Civil Rights violations.

KEEL News reached out to Noel, and received this statement:

“It has been an honor to continue my service to the State of Louisiana as Chairman of the Gaming Control Board over the past year. I very much appreciate the confidence that Governor Edwards placed in me to fill that role. After thirty-two years of service in state government, I decided that it was time to take a much needed break and enjoy retirement. My resignation from the Board will be effective close of business today, Wednesday June 9, 2021.”

The State Senate was set to vote of confirmations Thursday, and Noel's name has already been removed from that list.