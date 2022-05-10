Headmaster of Louisiana School Arrested Again for Juvenile Cruelty

Back in April, we brought you the story of the headmaster of Lakeside Christian School in Slidell being arrested for allegedly taping three students' mouths shut.

He was hit with three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

Well, now 60-year-old Pastor John Raymond has been arrested a second time for the same charge.

On Monday afternoon, the Slidell Police Department arrested and charged Raymond with one count of Cruelty to a Juvenile after an additional victim and witnesses came forward.

After Raymond's initial arrest, other witnesses and former teachers at the school came forward and reported additional incidents.

Police say that one of the incidents involved a Pre-K student, who would occasionally have "tantrums." During the tantrums, the four-year-old boy would sit on the ground kicking and screaming.

According to police, Raymond would allegedly place his hand over the boy's nose and mouth and prevent him from breathing to the point of him going "limp."

In another incident, the same was boy allegedly "dragged by his ankles" across the floor after he refused to leave with Raymond.

And yet another time with the boy, Raymond allegedly held the boy upside down by his ankles and repeatedly "whipped him on the buttocks."

Raymond was booked into the Slidell City Jail on Monday and will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where the bond will be set.

The investigation into Raymond and the plethora of allegations remain ongoing.