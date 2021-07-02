Here’s How To Be Cast In An Upcoming Marvel Studios Project

Get our free mobile app

Have you ever wanted to be in a Marvel movie? Well, your chance might be here.

California based Pitman Casting has been working to find people to cast for an upcoming Marvel Studios project. Based on the pitch, it doesn't sound like you're going to be saving New York alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor or Benedict Cumberbath's Dr. Strange, but it does sound pretty cool.

Here's what Pitman Casting posted on their application form:

"Marvel Studios is excited to announce a groundbreaking television documentary series honoring the Super Power Women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From Black Widow to Gamora, Okoye to Captain Marvel, we'll take fans on a nostalgic and powerful journey to celebrate what these characters represent while revealing how they've forever changed the world. If you are a Super Fan of Marvel's Super Power Women, know all things about their universe, and would love a chance to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime television opportunity."

This sounds pretty sweet. Think of all of the possibilities that this could contain. A documentary series on the women of the MCU could be a really big deal. Just think of how big the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, and how woman have played into it.

Let's explore the trivia that could be included here as we review the women of the MCU...

Who was the first major female hero to appear in the MCU? I'm not sure if there's debate around this, but it has to be Pepper Potts right?

Gwyneth Paltrow's Potts debuted in the original MCU movie, Iron Man, in 2008. She gained powers in Iron Man 3, even if short-lived, during the 2013 film. Then during Avengers: Endgame she put on the Rescue armor to fight Thanos' army. She has to be the first in the grand scheme.

But who was the first "powered up" female hero we saw in the MCU?

Even though she doesn't have "super powers" per se, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow made her debut in 2010's Iron Man 2. If we're looking for a female character with super human powers, you'd have to look at the 2011 film Thor and pick between Rene Russo's Frigga (a witch) or Jamie Alexander's Sif (super strength/agility).

Look, if you knew any of that, or can articulate a debate on any of those points, you're what this project is looking for. So put in your application here.