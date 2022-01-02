Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Female Pedestrian in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash last night involving a pedestrian. Sadly, the person hit was killed in the collision.

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, in the 2100 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

A female pedestrian was attempting to cross the Northwest Evangeline Thruway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. The vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling down the Thruway.

Witnesses on the scene desbribed the vehicle as a gray or silver Ford F150 four-door with tinted windows.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased has not been made public.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.