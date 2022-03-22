Hopefest Music Lineup Announced

The junior class of St. Thomas More Catholic High School is hosting this year's Hopefest Music Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm in Moncus Park.

In addition to the music festival, there will also be a 5K race that will benefit the STM Options Program at 10 am on April 2, 2022. You can register for the 5K race here. Admission to the 5K race is $30 per runner.

Admission to the Hopefest Music Festival is free to the public and will include family-friendly events including face painting, fun jumps, games, and amazing music.

This year’s music lineup includes:

High Performance

Layla

Wild Card

Ory & Grace

School of Rock

LVVRS.

Headlining the event is American Idol and The Voice alumnus, MacKenzie Bourg.

Festival attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and an appetite. There will be the best of Louisiana cuisine available to eat while out at Hopefest.

This is Hopefest’s 15th year, Hopefest Music Festival has donated over $1.5 million to local charities.

Proceeds from this year’s event benefit Foster the Love and the STM Options Program.