Horrific Covington Double Homicide Leaves Victims ‘Burned Beyond Recognition’
COVINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - Authorities in Covington were met with a horrific scene after the discovery of two homicide victims, both of whom were burned beyond recognition, according to reports.
St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper released a statement regarding the crime:
“Our hearts have been shattered by this unfathomable crime. We stand behind the Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this heinous action. Please join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims and the entire Covington community.”
Officers responded to a call around 7 a.m. Monday morning after two the two victims were found. Other details regarding the investigation are not available at this time, but there are reports that police are questioning two persons of interest.
The victims are rumored to be Covington priest Otis Young and his assistant, Ruth Pratts, according to WGNO reporter Jordan Lippincott.
Young's church, St. Peter, acknowledged that there were rumors regarding the victims' identities, but did not name them or confirm the report.