How Much Longer Will You Live? Take an At-Home Test to Find Out

Death has always been a fascinating subject for humans. Well, among humans that are not dead yet. That's because death is a big mystery and we human beings love a great mystery. In fact, not knowing exactly what happens to us when we die has been killing us for generations.

Think of all of the institutions that could be deemed "unnecessary" if we only knew exactly what happened to us when our bodies expire on this Earth. For many, the answer to that question is based on their personal spiritual belief. In fact, there are others that don't see death as a passageway from one dimension to another at all.

Rhodi Lopez via Unsplash.com

Regardless, of what happens after we die most of us are still very interested in when that final day will come. I do think most people would prefer to know if they could when their final day would be. We, as humans, like to plan. However, we don't like to plan for our own good health which is something that we could be doing to extend our time on the planet.

Dr Michael Mosely has studied longevity and how medical science can better predict how long an individual will live for decades. Through his research, he came up with a simple test to determine how healthy you are.

WaXen via YouTube

That test, see how long you can stand on one leg. In most cases, a healthy human can balance on one leg for at least 20 seconds. If you can't and there is no underlying medical reason you're already aware of, you might want to seek the advice of a healthcare professional.

Now Dr Mosely has revealed another at-home test you can take that will help determine how much longer you will live. It only requires a chair with no arms and a minute of your time.

Kara Eads via Unsplash.com

Here's how the test goes. See how many times you can stand up and sit down in the chair, using no armrests, over a one-minute time span. Based on studies people who could stand up and sit down more than 36 times over the course of a minute were twice as likely to be alive 13 years later than those who could only manage 22 times or less.

Just for clarities sake, we can tell you that more than 2,700 men and women aged 50 or older participated in the study. Who knew something as standing up and sitting down could play such a role in determining our basic health and longevity. Just for grins, why don't you gather the family in the living room and see how you do.