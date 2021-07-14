Hurricane Laura Recovery Service Center Operations Extended

Residents of SWLA still need help recovering from Hurricane Laura ten months after landfall, so the Hurricane Laura Recovery Service Center has extended its operation dates in Lake Charles.

The Recovery Service Center houses agencies like FEMA, US Small Business Administration, and more to help the residents of SWLA recover from Hurricane Laura. It was orginally scheduled to close its doors this Friday, but an extension has been granted for the office to stay operational until July 30.

FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber told KPLC that since opening the site they have helped over 1,000 SWLA residents. She went on to say that shows there is a great need for the center in our area and they are happy to stay longer to make sure all SWLA residents that need the help can get it.

Hurricane Laura Recovery Service Center:

Washington-Marion High School

2802 Pineview St. in Lake Charles

Hours of operation Monday through Friday from 9:00am - 4:00pm

If you are unable to visit the Hurricane Laura Recovery Service Center site, you can call 1-800-621-3362, or visit disasterassistance.gov for help.