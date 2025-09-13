From Louisiana to national companies, dozens of employees are being fired or suspended over posts about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

In New Orleans, the fire department opened an administrative review after an employee allegedly mocked Kirk’s killing in a social media comment, a move the agency called “unacceptable.”

Another large Gulf Coast company, Acadian Ambulance, says an employee was terminated after a disparaging post about Kirk’s death; the company said the post violated its mission and standards.

Corporate actions: suspensions and policy enforcement

Delta Air Lines told staff it suspended several employees “pending an investigation” for posts tied to Kirk’s killing that violated conduct rules, according to a companywide memo reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Office Depot fired a Michigan worker after a viral video showed staff refusing to print memorial posters for a Kirk vigil, calling them “propaganda,” the company said.

Schools, teachers, professors

Districts and campuses moved quickly. Klein ISD in Texas terminated an employee for “senseless” social media remarks about Kirk’s death.

A University of South Dakota professor was placed on leave and is reportedly on track to be fired after a post that referred to Kirk as a “hate-spreading Nazi.”

A national roundup by FOX’s LiveNOW shows additional examples from Virginia to Washington state, including a Newport News teacher fired after writing “I hope he suffered through all of it.”

Health care & first responders

Beyond Acadian Ambulance, a Virginia hospital said a contract anesthesiologist was terminated after “highly inappropriate” social media comments about Kirk’s assassination.

Nationally, fire/EMS trade outlets noted multiple investigations into first responders’ posts, including right here in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Public officials and politicians

Several elected officials faced pressure or consequences. In Ohio, the Fairview Park City Council president resigned after saying of Kirk, “He wasn’t one of them,” drawing outrage from residents.

In Florida, Palmetto Bay’s mayor urged a councilman to resign over a post calling Kirk a “fitting sacrifice,” which he later apologized for.

Federal agencies also warned employees about discipline for posts seen as celebrating violence, reflecting a broader clampdown.

Why it’s spreading: the internet “keeps receipts”

Activists and users have been archiving and circulating screenshots, tagging employers, and compiling lists of posts; fueling rapid HR actions and public pressure campaigns, NPR reports.

Louisiana outlets likewise highlighted a site soliciting tips to “expose” posters who appeared to condone violence.

What Kirk’s family said

Kirk’s widow, Erika, thanked supporters and vowed his mission would continue, language widely read as a resolve to keep the movement active.

In the end

Many employers say speech that appears to endorse violence violates workplace policies; the past 72 hours show how quickly online remarks can lead to real-world consequences. Free speech protects you from government punishment, not from job discipline under company rules.

