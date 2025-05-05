Big Changes For Some After Louisiana Residents Head To Polls

SOUTH LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Voters across Acadiana made significant decisions in the May 3, 2025, elections, approving several tax renewals and a major governmental restructuring in St. Martinville.

St. Martinville Adopts Lawrason Act Government

In a historic move, St. Martinville voters chose to abandon the city's 127-year-old charter in favor of adopting the Lawrason Act, Louisiana's standard municipal government structure. The measure passed with 67% approval and nearly 40% voter turnout. The city will now be governed by a mayor and board of aldermen, aligning with most municipalities in the state.

Tax Measures Across Acadiana

Iberia Parish: New Iberia residents approved the continuation of a 3.45 mills property tax dedicated to maintaining and improving streets, sidewalks, and alleys. The proposition passed with 67% of the vote and is expected to generate approximately $704,000 annually through 2034.

Jeff Davis Parish: In Jennings, Carolyn King Simon won the City Council District A seat with 55% of the vote, defeating Republican Elisha Neal Duhon.

St. Martin Parish: Voters approved a parishwide school district bond proposition, allowing up to $30 million to be borrowed for improvements to school buildings and facilities. The measure passed 60% to 40%, with no increase to the current millage rate of 21.5 mills.

St. Mary Parish: Voters showed strong support for drainage and fire protection services. A millage renewal for Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 passed with 81% approval. A separate renewal for Fire Protection District No. 1 passed with 96% support.

Statewide Election Highlights

In East Baton Rouge Parish, a special election was held to fill the vacancy in Louisiana House District 67. Terry Landry Jr. won the seat with 51.8% of the vote, succeeding Larry Selders, who had moved to the state Senate.

For detailed election results and more information, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s official election results portal: sos.la.gov.

