Drivers along I-10 East in St. Martin Parish are facing major delays after a crash shut down the highway near Breaux Bridge Sunday evening. Louisiana State Police confirmed that all eastbound lanes are closed near milepost 112, with traffic being diverted at Exit 109 (LA 328) in Breaux Bridge.

Heavy Police Presence Reported

While details of the crash remain limited, multiple eyewitnesses on social media described a significant law enforcement presence at the scene. Facebook user Sarah Ashley shared that she saw “more cops than I could count,” helicopters in the air, and what appeared to be the aftermath of a high-speed pursuit, although initial reports don't indicate law enforcement involvement.

“I-10 East between Breaux Bridge and Henderson is a parking lot,” another user posted, warning others to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic Diversions and Delays

State Police said troopers are working to reopen the roadway “as safely and quickly as possible,” but drivers should expect extended delays. All eastbound traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate at Exit 109 in Breaux Bridge.

Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes and check 511la.org for the latest updates on traffic and road closures.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.