Could This Instant ‘Fix’ Solve the Shipping Issue in Louisiana?

Get our free mobile app

By now, we've all felt the sting of higher prices and scarcity of some key items due to the shipping crisis. The shortage of drivers, dock workers, warehouse employees, and basically everyone down the line that keep the worldwide supply chains connected was brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic - but the effects of paralyzing the worlds ability to get goods from point a to point b has had (and continues to have) a domino effect that must be addressed.

Hi-Tech Truckers in Texas Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers loading...

According to a the details from the 1012 Industry Report, Senator Gary Smith from Norco has proposed some radical changes to regulations that dictate the rules concerning the operation of giant shipping trucks on our roadways and the way we transport goods. His Senate Bill 477 would allow certain trucks (with proper registration) to double-up on the amount of trailers they can carry.

Trucking Industry Experiences Labor Shortage Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

The bill unanimously cleared an examination by the Senate Transportation, Highways & Public Works Committee - and will now advance to the Senate floor for consideration. If it passes, a great number of big-rigs in Louisiana would literally double the amount of cargo they can carry overnight. As a person who has had to fight for toilet paper at the grocery store, I tend to think this is a great idea!

9 Louisiana Products You Can Find in Walmart We all know that buying products made in the USA is awesome, but isn't it even better when you can buy something that's right here in our own state? Not only are these items awesome, when you buy them - you're proudly supporting Louisiana businesses!