As residents in Arabi, La continue to recover from a recent tornado, they got quite the surprise when Ivanka Trump showed up.

The daughter of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. showed up in south Louisiana to show her support for those who were affected by the tornado that swept through the small town near New Orleans last week.

While there, Trump delivered meals to residents' homes and toured the affected neighborhoods.

She also handed out supplies to those in need, while working alongside a local pastor.

Here are just a few photos of Ivanka in Arabi, La.

St Bernard Sheriff's FB St Bernard Sheriff's FB loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 8.35.22 AM loading...

Here's another look at the massive tornado that swept across parts of New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish late last week.

This is the original post from the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office on Trump's visit to areas impacted by the tornado in south Louisiana.

Eight Items In Every South Louisiana Pantry