Jeanerette Teen Arrested for Murder After a Shooting

A nineteen-year-old man is dead after being fatally shot this morning. A teenager has been arrested in connection with the case according to the Daily Iberian.

Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot told the Daily Iberian that a 16-year-old male was arrested for the shooting death that happened at around 1 o'clock this morning.

Police were called out to the site of the shooting at the intersection of Church Street and Pellerin Street. Very few other details have been released by officials.

The 16-year-old has been charged with the following

One count of second-degree murder

One count of possession of a stolen firearm

Officials with the Jeanerette Police Department is still working on notifying the family of the 19-year-old's death, so the person's identity is still being withheld at this time.

While the teenager is being held in the Jeanerette Jail, no bond has been set right now.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to be released later.

The Chief says that the Jeanerette Marshal's Office helped in their investigation into the shooting.

