John Doe 45, Do You Know Me? FBI Needs Help with Infant Case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking people to look at this information because they believe this person might have critical information that is needed in reference to the sexual exploitation of an infant whose identity is also unknown.

In a clip of an audiotape, the FBI says the person they are trying to identify said the following phrase,

"Daddy master? Huh, you like daddy master? Yeah, you like?"

According to FBI officials in New Orleans, they are trying to identify this man as they think it's possible to help crack the case. The sound audio of this recording they believe was made between January 2019 and April 2019. The audio comes from a video that was produced, the FBI believes, during the same time frame.

The FBI described the man as being a white male that is likely to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He is said to have brown hair along with a mustache and a beard.

The FBI is asking anyone who knows anything to contact them on their toll-free-tip-line. The number is 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

There are a variety of resources if you are looking for additional information about this case, and you can go to including https://www.fbi.gov/wanted along with https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/violent-crime/cac.

You can follow the FBI on Twitter @FBIMostWanted or @FBINEWORLEANS

