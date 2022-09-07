Kaplan Man Dead Following Late Night Shooting in Rayne

A late night shooting on Tuesday, September 6 in Rayne has claimed the life of a Kaplan man.

The Rayne Police Department responded at 10:57 pm to multiple calls in regards to a shooting incident at the intersection of Bailey and West C Street. Once on scene, officers discovered the deceased body of 56-year-old Willie Robinson, Jr.

Officers believe that Hulon Williams III (age 43) shot Robinson for unknown reasons. As a result, officers arrested Williams on Reynolds Street at 1:29 am on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Hulon Williams III was booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Jail on one count of second-degree murder.