Kaplan Police Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office & Bribery

A now-former Kaplan police officer was arrested on Thursday, according to KATC TV-3.

Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy tells our TV news partners that Mitchell Guidroz is facing charges of malfeasance in office along with public bribery.

Hardy went on to say that Guidroz is no longer employed by the Kaplan Police Department.

No further details were provided by Hardy regarding the investigation that led to Guidroz' arrest.

Guidroz was arrested shortly after 5:00 pm, according to jail records. He is still in jail awaiting bond to be set.