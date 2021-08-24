KLFY-TV 10 Reporter Hears Gun Shots During LIVE Report [VIDEO]

This was scary.

Watch as a reporter for KLFY-TV 10 reacts to gunshots in the background while reporting from St. Martinville.

Britt Lofaso was reporting on the rash of shootings in St. Martinville when the shots were fired blocks away, and luckily she and her crew were safe.

KLFY.com

However, the irony of this happening while reporting on shootings has many in the community questioning their safety in the city.

Lofaso was able to maintain her composure while shots were fired in the background and complete her story on this serious issue from St. Martinville.

Again, we are just glad that the reporter and her crew were not injured here, but this is just another case of how serious the gun viloence is over in St. Martin Parish.