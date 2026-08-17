ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. - A roadway improvement project in St. Martin Parish that gets underway that gets underway August 17, 2026, will affect commuters over the next several weeks.

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What the LA 92-1 Project Includes and When It Will Be Complete

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the $1.43 million project will affect LA 92-1 from LA 31 to LA 347 in St. Martinville.

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The project is expected to be completed sometime in October, weather permitting, and will include milling, base rehabilitation, an asphalt overlay and other improvements designed to improve the roadway and extend the life of the pavement.

Key Points for Commuters: Lane Closures, Hours, and Safety

Here are some of the key points of this roadway improvement project:

Construction will take place Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intermittent lane closure will be necessary.

Motorists should expect possible delays and allow extra travel time.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction area.

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DOTD reminds motorists to slow down, pay attention and use caution when traveling through the work zone.