Lafayette will mark the 24th anniversary of September 11 with remembrance, service, and a pair of highly visible events that could draw some very familiar faces. Here’s what to know for September 11, 2025.

Black Hawk landing at Moncus Park

A Louisiana National Guard Black Hawk helicopter is scheduled to land at Moncus Park at 9:00 a.m. and remain on public display until noon. The landing accompanies Red Lerille’s Great American 9/11 Pickleball Challenge next door.

Organizers say law enforcement and the Guard will coordinate the static display; special guests may include notable Louisiana sports figures.

Red Lerille’s 9/11 Pro-Celebrity Pickleball

From 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club will host indoor pro-celebrity exhibition matches and a VIP clinic benefitting first responder, military, and veteran charities.

Red’s has promoted the day of play and reflection as part of its official 9/11 programming.

Rumor watch: We’re hearing buzz about big-name celebrity participants. While organizers are keeping the final guest list under wraps, expect Lafayette’s sports and entertainment circles to be well represented if those names show.

Lafayette Fire Department commemoration (Downtown)

At 9:00 a.m., the Lafayette Fire Department will lead its annual ceremony at Parc Sans Souci, including wreath-laying, a moment of silence, and remarks honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

The public is invited.

UL Lafayette memorial for two alumni

UL Lafayette’s Student Veterans Organization and the Office of Veteran & Military Services will hold a memorial from 9:11 to 9:45 a.m. at the Pentagon Monument in the Alumni Center Garden, honoring alumni Siew-Na Ang and Lt. Col. Robert Hymel.

The campus monument includes a shard from Pentagon wreckage.

How to support

Red’s and event partners are encouraging donations and club participation to benefit first responder and veteran-focused nonprofits. Check Red’s event page for updates on programming and ways to give. (Red Lerilles)