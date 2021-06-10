Oral arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday morning at the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse in Lafayette as Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's lawsuit against President Joe Biden gets underway.

Landry sued President Biden and numerous other government officials after the Democrat halted all lease sales on public land. These oral arguments on the motion for a preliminary injunction will be heard by Judge Terry Doughty, according to a press release from Landry's office. Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill, a Lafayette native and Lafayette High School graduate, is leading the team that's representing not only Louisiana, but twelve other states who have joined in the lawsuit.

“Joe Biden is harming tens of thousands of American jobs using legal strategies that he knows will fail, all in an attempt to satisfy his political base," says Landry, citing he expects the Biden Administration may try to argue their actions are a temporary pause. "Furthermore, he is doing nothing to lower energy prices or relieve the pain at the pump which are hurting the poor and the middle class.”

Landry cites the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Mineral Leasing Act as being on his side in prohibiting Biden's ban.

This case could have major national implications, especially after the sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline announced it was pulling the plug on the project after Biden canceled the company's permit earlier this year.

