Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

LPD warns drivers to expect delays. The right lane is shut down while investigators continue to work the scene. The lane is closed between University Avenue and Ambassador Caffery while they continue to investigate. As of 6 p.m., the estimated closure time was expected to be around another hour and a half.

