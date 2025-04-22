Lafayette Police Searching for DoorDash Driver Who Stole Buffalo Wild Wings Order

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a DoorDash driver accused of delivering food—then stealing someone else’s meal from the same doorstep.

Surveillance footage shared by Lafayette Crime Stoppers shows the suspect walking up to a local residence with a delivery in hand. The driver appears to place the order down at the front door, but as they stand up, they're seen picking up a second bag—allegedly containing a Buffalo Wild Wings order that didn’t belong to them.

The incident has sparked comments online, with commenters calling it “dumb criminal behavior” and pointing out that DoorDash should have the driver's full information. But according to some local restaurateurs, identifying drivers isn't always that simple. In some cases, people create temporary accounts, deliver or retrieve meals fraudulently, and delete the app before they can be flagged.

Not a New Trend

This trend isn’t entirely new to Lafayette. Last year, a number of local restaurants dealt with similar schemes involving food delivery services. Individuals would sign up with fake profiles, pick up meals that were ready for takeout, and then vanish—leaving the intended customer without their food and the business footing the bill.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward for anyone who can help identify the driver seen in the video.

To submit a tip anonymously:

Call (337) 232-TIPS (8477), use the P3 Tips Mobile App, or dial TIPS (8477) from your mobile phone.

Watch the Surveillance Video Below: