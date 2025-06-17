A popular Lafayette restaurant is calling foul on a DoorDash driver accused of stealing tips from one of its employees.

Surveillance video shared by Hot Food Express shows a person, believed to be a DoorDash or food delivery service worker, quickly reaching into a tip jar and pulling out cash before exiting the restaurant. The moment was brief, but the outrage was immediate.

A cashier named Haile, known by many regulars for her warm smile and hardworking spirit, is the victim of the cash grab.

“This is beyond heartbreaking,” the restaurant wrote in their post. “Haile — our kind, hardworking cashier — had her tip money stolen right off the counter by a DoorDash driver. While she was doing her job with a smile.”

Caught on Camera: Yellow Sweatshirt, Quick Grab

The video footage, now widely shared on Facebook, clearly shows a woman in a yellow hoodie sliding her hand into the cup and walking off with the money. The restaurant says this happened while Haile was helping other customers.

“She didn’t deserve this,” the post reads. “No one who earns tips honestly does.”

Hot Food Express says it has reached out to DoorDash and is in touch with local authorities.

Locals Have Haile's Back

But the real story here may be the outpouring of support for Haile.

Hundreds of comments began pouring in after the video was posted, with locals expressing both anger and compassion.

“Does Haile have a Venmo? I’d love to send her a tip,” asked Karen Simon.

“Can we donate to her?” wrote Colette Ivy. “Y’all generously wanted to help me — I’d like to return the favor.”

“I hope she is found and prosecuted,” added Phil Martin. “I don’t care how much she stole.”

Some, like LyAnn Marie Romashyna, called for direct digital support: “Post Haile’s CashApp so we can tip her and somebody blast this Door Dasher!”

Can We Trust the Gig Economy?

Others pointed to an even larger issue: the trust customers and businesses place in gig economy workers every day.

“We trust these drivers with our food and our homes,” one commenter noted. “This is low.”

Sean Prados, who frequents the restaurant, admitted he had warned staff about the tip jar being too accessible. “I keep telling them to lock it up,” he said. “Told y’all this was going to happen.”

And while some offered suggestions (like locked tip jars with slits) most focused on supporting Haile and hoping the driver is held accountable.

“Every Dasher is tracked,” wrote Blake Burchett. “DoorDash should be able to find out who it was in five minutes.”

Call for Accountability

Hot Food Express is asking the public to help identify the person in the video and has posted the footage on their Facebook page.

And if the person responsible is reading, the internet is watching, and these things usually don't end well for people in your position. It's not too late to do the right thing.