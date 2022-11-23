It's a rough time whenever you have to deal with a fire, but right before a holiday, I am sure makes it much more difficult to deal with that situation.

Two families are having to deal with that after a fire at an apartment in Lafayette.

The woman who lives at the apartment where the fire started said she was visiting with a family member when suddenly things changed.

Lafayette Fire Department Truck KPEL Photo

It was a loud noise that alerted the woman who lives in an apartment in Himbola Manor that there was a fire coming from her bathroom Tuesday.

The woman was able to get herself, her brother, and her children out of the apartment, and thankfully no one was injured.

Lafayette Fire Department (Photo by lafayettela.gov)

Firefighters say when they got to the apartment in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front door. In addition, the flames were spreading to an apartment right next door.

The bathroom and the hallway were on fire, and thankfully it was quickly put out by firefighters. The apartment sustained heavy fire damage and representatives of the American Red Cross do come to the scene to offer help to the people who live there at both apartments.

Fire Truck Staff Photo

The Acadiana Red Cross will be able to help the residents with issues of finding housing and helping them to secure items that they will need.

As far as what caused the fire, investigators are still working on that answer, but they do know that it started in the bathroom closet of the apartment.

