Lafayette Grandmother Saves Grandson from Apartment Fire

A Lafayette grandmother was able to get her grandson out of their apartment where a bedroom was on fire.

Lafayette Fire Investigator Alton Trahan says the call about the fire came in at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. The woman's grandson was asleep in the bedroom at the time. She was able to grab him up and get out of the apartment.

No one was injured. Firefighters from three stations responded to the fire which was quickly put out the fire.

There was heavy damage to the bed and other items in the room. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

