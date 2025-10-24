(KPEL News) - At around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Lafayette firefighters were called out to the 800 block of Alice Drive after a report came in that there was a fire in the home.

Lafayette Fire Investigator Alton Trahan says firefighters arrived on the scene within 5 minutes, and even though the flames quickly spread, they eventually put out the blaze.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, and it was under control. The first firefighters on the scene entered the home and made their way to the kitchen. On the stove, they found that the fire had started in that room.

The flames quickly spread through the kitchen and into the home's attic. Trahan says the fire then vented through the house's roof.

According to Alton Trahan, four people were in the home when the fire broke out, and he says all family members were able to get out without injury. They did try to put out the fire before getting out of the home, but they were not successful in doing so.

One of the family members was frying some fish in the kitchen when the grease caught fire, and the flames spread. The skillet used to cook the fish caught fire. All four family members were able to get out of the home, and one of them called 911 to ask for help.

The home was severely damaged by the flames, which spread quickly, according to Trahan. The fire has been ruled an accident.

Trahan says he wants to remind everyone that cooking is the leading cause of fires in homes, and people can be injured from a fire that breaks out when they walk away from the items they are cooking.

