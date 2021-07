The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, July 22, 2021:

Name: Brandon L Mason

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 12:38 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Hold For Court , Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Miles STR,Many,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE / GREEN , BLUE , GREEN , WHITE , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0229457,21-0012058,

Name: Cleveland J Perkins

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 6:23 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Simple Burglary , Possession Of Stolen Things , Pwitd Alprazolam , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; ,

Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Meda DRV,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ENTERING VEHICLES. ALSO HAS ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLACK SHIRT , LA ID , BLACK CARD , BLK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WHITE BOXERS , BLK SOCKS , GREY SHOES ,

BLUE JEANS , BLK BELT , OPEN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0256265,21-0012062,21-0194536,21-0256322,

Photo courtesy of engin-akyurt-iFHAuA5bRI4-unsplash

Name: Jade A Arnaud

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 8:07 pm

Charge: It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Andres ROA,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , RED , 1 CIGAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0160164,21-0155936,

Name: Joseph Hawes

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 10:22 am

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Criminal Trespass , Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 300 Blk Bopamo LAN,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , 2 GREY , BLACK / GREEN , GREEN , GREY / ORANGE , GREY

PIERCING ,

Associate(s): DAMIEN COULON, JAMES MILLER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012055,21-0032515,21-0026111,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Marcus Etienne

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 7:05 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk N Avenue ,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: WHITE TSHIRT , GREY MUSCLE SHIRT , GRAY/BLACK SHORTS , BALCK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK BOXERS ,

BLACK BAG W/ EXCESS PROPERTY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012051,

Name: Michael W Federer Jr

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 4:35 pm

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk S Bienville STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP AND BEING FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0256255,

Photo engin-akyurt-oX7JO23EUTY-unsplash

Name: Natasha Prejean

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 2:04 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Contributing To The Delinquenc , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Illegal

Possession Of Stolen F , Safety Belt Use; Tags Indicat , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Illegal

Use Of Controlled Drug ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 1100 Blk Celeste St ,Lafyaette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING FOUND IN POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY, BEING FOUND WITH DRUGS, WEAPONS

AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE JERSEY , GREY BRA , RED UNDERWEAR , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

BLACK , GREY , 6 IN GREEN BOX , PACK OF GUM , YELLOW , 2 GREY EARRINGS , 2 SUNSHADES , 1 , 4 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0055608,21-0018217,

Name: Ricardo D Dixon

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 7:10 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Simple Burglary , Criminal Trespass , Pedestrians Soliciting Rides ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 200 Blk Basin Apt C ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A REPORT WAS GIVEN ON HIM

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREEN PANTS , ONE GREY SOCK , ONE BLACK SOCK , 1 BLACK GLOVE , YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012052,21-0255374,

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

Name: Richard Campbell

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 10:16 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , P/Sched I Drugs ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2000 Blk Poinciana AVE,Mamou,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0360457,

Name: Ryan Kemp

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 8:10 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Ramons STR,Morgan City,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: GREY BOXERS , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , GREY MASK , BROWN , WHITE BAG

W/ EXCESS PROPERTY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012054,

Photo courtesy of robert-klank-lnyleGoROLY-unsplash

Name: Sanford Sims

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 9:21 am

Charge: Hold For Doc , St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk David STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC AND ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: LA ID , BLACK , BLUE JEANS , BLUE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , RED SHOES , WHITE BAG W/ EXCESS PROPERTY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012053,

Name: Trentin Fisher

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 21, 2021 9:41 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Ramzey RD,Jonesville,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: GREY SHIRT , RED BOXERS , BROWN PANTS , GREY SOCKS , BLACK / WHITE SHOES , 2 BLACK BAGS W/ EXCESS

PROPERTY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012057,

