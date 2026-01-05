Highlights

Two Civil War battles occurred at Lafayette’s Pinhook Bridge in 1863, with Confederate forces burning the bridge twice to slow Union advances

The Battle of Vermilion Bayou on April 17, 1863 saw General Alfred Mouton’s forces use strategic artillery placement to force back Union troops

Fort Bisland near Patterson and the Battle of Irish Bend near Franklin represent major Acadiana engagements largely forgotten today

Confederate General Alfred Mouton, grandson of Lafayette’s founder, led troops in multiple Acadiana battles before his death at Mansfield in 1864

Historical markers exist at some sites, but many Acadiana Civil War locations remain unmarked and unknown to local residents

The Lost Civil War Sites of Acadiana: Forgotten Battlefields and Stories Hidden in Plain Sight

Thousands of Lafayette commuters cross Pinhook Bridge daily, unaware two Civil War battles happened at that exact spot in 1863

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The quiet intersection at Pinhook Road and La Rue France sees thousands of vehicles pass through daily. Commuters grabbing coffee, parents shuttling kids to school, workers heading to downtown offices—all crossing the Vermilion River without a second thought.

But in 1863, this peaceful spot witnessed two Civil War battles that shaped Louisiana’s role in the conflict.

Get our free mobile app

Confederate troops burned the Pinhook Bridge twice that year—once in April, again in October—as Union forces pushed deeper into Acadiana territory. Artillery fire echoed across what’s now a residential neighborhood. Soldiers died where a historical marker now stands, largely unnoticed by modern Lafayette.

Acadiana has dozens of sites like this. Civil War battlefields sit beneath suburban development, agricultural fields, and busy roadways. From St. Martinville to Patterson, from New Iberia to Opelousas, the region played a crucial role in Louisiana’s Civil War experience. These locations remain largely forgotten, their stories unknown to the thousands of residents who pass them daily.

Why Acadiana Became a Civil War Battleground

Union military strategists viewed southern Louisiana as essential for controlling the Mississippi River and cutting Confederate supply lines. After capturing New Orleans in April 1862, Union forces needed to secure the Bayou Teche region stretching through Acadiana.

The area offered obvious military value. The Bayou Teche provided a water route for transporting troops and supplies. Rich agricultural lands produced food for Confederate armies. The region’s sugar plantations and cattle ranches represented significant economic assets.

RELATED: Check Out These Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette

Confederate Major General Richard Taylor commanded the Army of Western Louisiana defending the region. His opponent, Union Major General Nathaniel P. Banks, led forces tasked with capturing Port Hudson and opening the entire Mississippi River to Federal control.

Between April 1862 and May 1864, more than a dozen battles and skirmishes occurred in parishes now considered part of Acadiana. Some involved thousands of troops. Others consisted of smaller cavalry encounters or artillery duels.

The Battle of Vermilion Bayou: Lafayette’s Forgotten Fight

On April 17, 1863, Confederate and Union forces clashed at what’s now one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections. The battle came as Union General Banks pursued General Taylor’s retreating Confederate army up Bayou Teche.

According to historian David C. Edmonds, Confederate troops crossed the Vermilion River and destroyed the pontoon bridge behind them. “Great clouds of billowing smoke, rising high above the treeline of Vermilion Bayou, indicated that once more Pinhook Bridge was ablaze,” Edmonds wrote in his 1979 book “Yankee Autumn in Acadiana.”

The bridge got its name from its design—it opened and closed like a pin to permit river traffic.

When Union columns approached the burned bridge on the morning of April 17, Confederate artillery opened fire from strategically placed positions on the opposite bank. Federal artillery responded, creating a counter-battery duel that lasted hours. By nightfall, Taylor withdrew his outnumbered forces northward, successfully delaying Banks’ advance once again.

Six months later, in October 1863, Confederate and Federal cavalry forces fought a second engagement at the same location as Union troops again pushed into Acadiana.

Today, a Louisiana historical marker at Pinhook Road and La Rue France commemorates both battles. Most drivers never notice it.

Fort Bisland and Irish Bend: The Bayou Teche Campaign

Three days before the Vermilion Bayou battle, Union and Confederate forces clashed at Fort Bisland near present-day Patterson in St. Mary Parish. The engagement represented one of the larger battles fought in Acadiana during the war.

Confederate forces had constructed earthwork fortifications at Fort Bisland to block Union advances up Bayou Teche. On April 12-13, 1863, Banks attacked the position with two divisions while sending a third division up the Atchafalaya River to land behind Confederate lines.

General Taylor’s forces repelled multiple Union assaults on April 12. Confederate artillery, supported by the captured gunboat Diana now in Confederate hands, shelled Union positions throughout the day. But when Taylor learned that night of Union forces landing in his rear near Franklin, he ordered a withdrawal to avoid encirclement.

The next day, April 14, those Union forces under Brigadier General Cuvier Grover clashed with Taylor’s retreating troops at Irish Bend, also called Nerson’s Woods, near Franklin. The fighting grew intense as Confederate forces launched counterattacks trying to break through Union lines blocking their escape route.

The gunboat Diana anchored the Confederate right flank on Bayou Teche during the engagement. But Grover’s forces outnumbered Taylor’s men, forcing the Confederates to withdraw rather than risk destruction in a pitched battle against superior numbers.

The Union victory at Fort Bisland resulted in approximately 234 Union casualties and 450 Confederate casualties. Combined with the Irish Bend engagement, these victories secured Union control of the lower Bayou Teche region and opened the path for Banks’ advance toward Port Hudson, though Taylor’s skillful delaying actions prevented the quick victory Union commanders hoped to achieve.

General Alfred Mouton: Lafayette’s Confederate Leader

Understanding Acadiana’s Civil War history requires knowing General Alfred Mouton, whose family helped found Lafayette and whose name appears on streets, statues, and historical markers throughout the region.

Born in Opelousas on February 18, 1829, Mouton was the grandson of Jean Mouton, Lafayette’s founder, and son of Alexandre Mouton, who served as Louisiana governor from 1843-1846. Alfred Mouton graduated from West Point in 1850 but resigned his commission to become a civil engineer and later a sugar planter in Lafayette Parish.

Credit: TSM Staff Credit: TSM Staff loading...

When the Civil War began, Mouton organized a company of local farmers in Lafayette Parish that became part of the 18th Louisiana Infantry Regiment. Elected colonel, he was known as a strict disciplinarian who also freely socialized with his troops after drill.

The regiment fought at Shiloh in Tennessee, where Mouton was wounded leading an assault on April 7, 1862. One of his soldiers later said: “As a drillmaster, he had few, if any, equals. I have seen him drill the regiment for an hour in a square, the sides of which ware equal to the length of his line of battle, without once throwing a company outside or recalling a command when given.”

After recovering from his wound, Mouton commanded Confederate forces in the Lafourche District and fought in the battles at Fort Bisland, Irish Bend, and Vermilion Bayou defending Acadiana.

Promoted to brigadier general, Mouton was killed leading a cavalry charge at the Battle of Mansfield on April 8, 1864. According to General Taylor, who mourned his death: “Above all the death of the gallant Mouton affected me ... modest, unselfish, and patriotic. He showed best in action always leading his men.”

Mouton was initially buried on the battlefield but his body was moved in 1867 to St. John’s Cemetery in Lafayette. A statue honoring him stood in downtown Lafayette from 1922 until its removal in 2021.

St. Martinville and the Heart of Acadiana

St. Martinville, the seat of St. Martin Parish, saw less combat than other areas during the Civil War. The town that had become a center of Acadian culture after French settlers arrived in the 1760s found itself in the middle of a war zone during Union operations along Bayou Teche.

No major battles occurred in St. Martinville itself, but Confederate and Union forces both passed through the area during the campaigns of 1863. The town’s location on Bayou Teche made it strategically important for troop movements and supply routes.

St. Martin Parish had grown prosperous before the war through cattle ranching and later sugar, cotton, corn, rice and tobacco production. By 1860, more than 7,000 enslaved people worked on plantations in the parish. The war’s disruption of agricultural production and the eventual emancipation of enslaved people reshaped the parish’s economy and social structure.

Today, St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, built in 1832, stands as a reminder of the town’s deep history. Behind the church lies the grave traditionally believed to be that of Emmeline Labiche, thought by some to be the inspiration for Longfellow’s Evangeline. The war didn’t destroy these cultural landmarks, but the society they represented underwent profound transformation.

Other Forgotten Acadiana Battle Sites

Smaller battles and skirmishes occurred throughout Acadiana beyond the major engagements at Pinhook, Fort Bisland, and Irish Bend.

The Battle of Georgia Landing, also called Labadieville or Texana, took place on October 27, 1862, in Lafourche Parish. Confederate forces under Brigadier General Alfred Mouton engaged Union troops in this early clash over control of the Lafourche region.

Brashear City, now called Morgan City, saw a Confederate attack on July 23, 1863. The engagement at Fort Star resulted in Confederate forces temporarily recapturing the town and significant Union supplies.

Donaldsonville witnessed both naval engagements and land battles during the war. Fort Butler, a Union fortification in the town, came under Confederate assault multiple times as Southern forces attempted to regain control of the Mississippi River access point.

Even smaller encounters occurred at places like Kock’s Plantation in July 1863, where cavalry forces skirmished. These engagements represented real combat experienced by soldiers from both sides.

What Lafayette Families Need to Know About Visiting These Sites

Most Acadiana Civil War sites remain on private property or have been developed beyond recognition. Several locations offer opportunities for residents interested in exploring this hidden history.

The historical marker at Pinhook Road and La Rue France in Lafayette is the most accessible site. Families can safely pull over to read about both battles fought at that location. The modern bridge crosses the same Vermilion River that Confederate troops defended in 1863.

Fort Bisland near Patterson has limited public access, though historical markers exist in the area. The battlefield itself sits on private agricultural land. Researchers and history enthusiasts should respect property boundaries while exploring.

St. Martinville offers multiple historical sites related to the broader Civil War era, including St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church and the African American Museum. While not battle sites, these locations provide context for understanding how the war affected Acadiana communities.

Capture Of New Orleans Getty Images loading...

The Lafayette Museum, also called the Mouton House, at 1122 Lafayette Street displays Civil War artifacts linked to the Mouton family. The museum occupies the former home of Alexandre Mouton and includes exhibits on Alfred Mouton’s military service.

Port Hudson State Historic Site, while north of the traditional Acadiana region, represents the destination Union forces fought to reach during their 1863 Bayou Teche campaign. The site offers trails, exhibits, and preserved earthworks from one of the longest sieges in American military history.

Why These Sites Matter for Acadiana Today

The Civil War battles that occurred in Acadiana help explain the region’s development and the lasting impacts of the conflict.

The war disrupted agricultural production and destroyed significant infrastructure. Bayou Teche, previously a commercial waterway, saw bridges burned and navigation interrupted. Plantations faced labor shortages after emancipation, fundamentally changing the region’s economy.

Communities split over the war. Confederate sentiment dominated much of Acadiana, but Union sympathy existed among certain ethnic groups and working-class residents. These divisions lasted decades after 1865.

The battles fought here connected Acadiana directly to national events. Local men died at Shiloh in Tennessee, Vicksburg in Mississippi, and battlefields across the South. The region contributed significantly to Confederate military efforts through both manpower and agricultural production.

These battles also connect to a difficult history. The Confederate cause these battles supported aimed to preserve slavery. Understanding this context remains essential for honest historical reckoning.

Preserving Acadiana’s Civil War Heritage

Most Acadiana Civil War sites lack protection or formal recognition. Suburban development continues erasing physical evidence of battles. Historical markers represent the primary method of commemoration, and many sites have no markers at all.

Local historians and preservation groups work to document remaining sites before further development. Organizations like Acadiana Historical focus on identifying forgotten locations and researching their stories.

Acadiana faces a difficult balance between development needs and historical preservation. Unlike Gettysburg or Antebellum plantations that attract tourists, local Civil War sites generate little economic incentive for protection. They’re simply places where history happened, now overlaid with modern life.

Education also helps preserve these sites. Teaching Lafayette families about the battles fought at Pinhook or explaining Fort Bisland’s significance helps ensure these stories survive even if physical sites disappear.

Digital mapping projects and historical databases increasingly document Civil War sites throughout Louisiana. These resources allow researchers and interested residents to explore history without physically accessing every location.

Want more Lafayette history? Here are some historic photos that you may never have seen!