LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette police arrested two men in the investigation into the death of Gabriella Sharp, the 18-year-old Acadiana High School senior found unresponsive at a West Congress Street convenience store early November 1.

Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Ashley Wood said detectives obtained and executed arrest warrants for both suspects. Kaden Richard, 18, was charged with sexual battery. Jaiquan Pierre, 19, was charged with video voyeurism.

Both Richard and Pierre turned themselves in at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on November 4.

Timeline of Events

Lafayette Police Department officers were dispatched to the convenience store in the 2400 block of West Congress Street at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Friday, November 1. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures on Sharp, who was found unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary autopsy findings released by the Lafayette Police Department show Sharp’s death to be medical-related, but full toxicology and cardiopath reports are still pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

