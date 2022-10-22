Lafayette Police Investigating Homicide on Evangeline Thruway

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide on the Evangeline Thruway.

According to LPD, at around 9:27 am Lafayette Police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway in reference to a male lying in the roadway on the Frontage Road. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a black male in the roadway unresponsive.

In the press release sent to us, police say, that their preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and an unknown suspect were engaged in a fight.

The victim, who died on the scene, was struck and fell on the roadway and hit his head.

A person who saw the man on the road attempted CPR until medical professionals arrived, but the victim died on the scene.

Lafayette Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

We will continue to follow this developing story in Lafayette.