Lafayette’s ‘Kindness Starts Here Blood Drive’ To Start in January

January is national blood donor month and Vitalant is in need of your help!

Did you know that every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood? I did not know that and I have donated blood before. Right now it is more important than ever that everyone gets out and donates if you can. Blood supply levels are at a critically low level right now and with the holidays right around the corner, it is possible that there may not be any blood on hand for someone who desperately needs it.

Vitalent is going to start the year off with their Kindness Starts Here Blood Drive. This blood drive will take place on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 7 am to 6 pm at their office, located at 1503 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette, La. In order to make sure you have a spot, appointments are strongly encouraged! You can make your appointment here or call 877-258-4825 to schedule your appointment time.

Who will you be helping when you donate?

Cancer patients

Trauma patients

Newborn babies

Sickle Cell patients

And any patient that may need a blood transfusion

All donors will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt, as well as a goodie bag for donating. There will also be a Girl Scout Cookie taste testing from 11 am to 1 pm thanks to the Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf.

Make the decision NOW to become a blood donor in 2022 and help potentially save a life.

