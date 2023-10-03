ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews are working on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish today as they finish work on the median barrier wall.

Crews will be making the repairs on Wednesday and Thursday also, from 7:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. each day, including today (October 3-5). Workers will close the inside lane of I-10 eastbound from the Breaux Bridge exit (Mile Marker 109) to the Henderson exit (Mile Marker 115).

Travel lanes will be reduced to two lane through the immediate construction zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.

Intermittent Closures to Happen on Interstate 49 East Service Road Bridge over Bayou Carencro in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana

Louisiana DOTD crews will be performing various load tests on the I-49 East Service Road Bridge over Bayou Carencro, adjacent to I-49 North, on Wednesday, October 4. This will cause intermittent closures to happen in 15-minute intervals from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. that day.

Traffic will be allowed to pass between tests but drivers should expect delays and may wish to take alternate routes.

Alternate Routes: LA 182 (Napoleon Avenue), I-49 West Frontage Road (adjacent to I-49 South) and LA 182 (North University Avenue).