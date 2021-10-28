“Let’s Go Brandon” Now Turning Into Songs and Music Videos

Before we begin, do you know what "Let's Go Brandon Means?". Go read about it here and then come back, I'll wait. Also before moving on, know that none of this music is edited, so watch out for little ears.

All caught up? Good, let's move on. In the world of TikTok, it shouldn't be such a shock that we now have a few options of "Let's go Brandon" theme songs. I would guess it would depend on exactly the kind of mood you might be in. Needless to say, I guarantee you're going to be hearing these songs during Mardi Gras on repeat!

First up, at the rawest of the phrase, we have Lonza Alexander. His song "LETS GO BRANDON" premiered on October 10 of this year and has been streaming almost 4 million times. The song is also available on all streaming music services for your listening needs. The song took the sample from the crowd of the NASCAR race and the reporter saying "Let's go Brandon" and turned it into a song.

Perhaps you need a little southern rock/rap in your life. Introducing Forgiato Blow. Before you listen to this one, he's absolutely horrible at singing, but to each their own. The music video features samples of various samples of news anchors talking about "Let's go Brandon" and included the NASCAR crowd doing the same.

Last on the list, in no particular order is a song with a bit more "meat" on the bones. Bryson Gray, Tyson James, and Chandler Crump took the concept and ran with it to make an actual song that talks about the various states of the government all bundled up in rap. It gets a bit too serious for my taste, but I can appreciate it of course.