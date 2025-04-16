A devastating situation unfolded on a Louisiana highway right before the noon hour on Monday, April 14, that led to the death of a woman, according ot Louisiana State Police.

What Details Have Been Released?

According to Trooper Shelby Mayfield with the Public Affairs Section of Louisiana, the 42-year-old woman was driving northbound on Louisiana Highway 37 when she slowed down to take a left turn.

While she was waiting to make the turn, Mayfield says the driver of an 18-wheeler was driving in the same direction behind her, but he failed to stop the big rig. He slammed into the back of her car.

Once the 18-wheeler hit the woman's vehicle, her car was pushed into the path of the tractor-trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction. Her car was pushed into the other tractor trailer, and the vehicle was hit on the passenger side of the vehicle.

What Other Details About The Crash Are Available?

According to Mayfield, officials at the Louisiana State Police say the investigation is ongoing. They will work to figure out why the first 18-wheeler didn't stop when the woman was trying to make a left turn.

Mayfield says the victim in the crash, Chiquita Rogers, was not wearing a seat belt.

The woman was severely injured due to both impacts with the two big rigs. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

She later died from her injuries.

What Else Is Known?

Officials say the driver of the Freightliner truck and the Mack truck were both buckled up, and neither of the people driving was hurt.

As is typical in a fatal crash, toxicology samples were taken from the drivers of the vehicles and will be submitted to a lab for analysis.

What Do Officials At The Louisiana State Police Want Drivers To Know?

Officials remind drivers to never drive when any substance impairs them.

State troopers remind driver not to let anything distract them from focusing on their driving.

If you are tired, do not get behind the wheel and operate any vehicle.

Everyone in a vehicle must be buckled up.

