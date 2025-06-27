Louisiana’s Special Victims Unit Arrests Two on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges
Louisiana State Police investigators with the Special Victims Unit made two arrests this week for charges related to child sexual exploitation.
According to Trooper Marc Gremillion with the Public Affairs Section of the State Police, they launched an investigation into child exploitation that lasted days, and they were able to arrest two individuals.
Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit Arrests Two Following Investigation
Gremillion says 23-year-old Caden A. Rampino of Covington and 25-year-old Justin K. Dixon of Plaucheville.
- Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
- Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
- Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
- Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
- Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
What Is The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit?
How Can You Report Things To The Louisiana State Police?
