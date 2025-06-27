Louisiana State Police investigators with the Special Victims Unit made two arrests this week for charges related to child sexual exploitation.

According to Trooper Marc Gremillion with the Public Affairs Section of the State Police, they launched an investigation into child exploitation that lasted days, and they were able to arrest two individuals.

Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit Arrests Two Following Investigation

Gremillion says 23-year-old Caden A. Rampino of Covington and 25-year-old Justin K. Dixon of Plaucheville.

Caden A. Rampino was charged with the following:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Justin K. Dixon was charged with the following:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Both of these individuals were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, and Gremillion says the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

What Is The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit?

Those who work for this section of the State Police are actively working to help anyone who needs to be rescued from an exploitation situation or human trafficking.

Multiple agencies partner together to help these individuals get justice for crimes committed against them.

Another aspect of their work is to inform and educate the public about these issues throughout the state of Louisiana.

While you may think this does not impact your life, officials with the Special Victims Unit want to remind the public that they play an essential role in helping law enforcement by reporting suspicious and criminal activity, as well as suspects committing crimes.

How Can You Report Things To The Louisiana State Police?

If you have any suspicious or criminal activity that needs to be reported, you can visit http://la-safe.org/ and click on the "Suspicious Activity" link.

