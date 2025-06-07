Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins from the 3rd District has reintroduced a piece of legislation in the House that, if passed and signed by the President, would allow for random drug testing of members of Congress.

The Exposing Congressional Drug Abuse Act is a piece of legislation introduced in Congress by Congressman Higgins in September 2018.

Higgins first floated the idea of random drug testing in June of 2018 when he posted a video on Facebook as he was leaving a random drug test for the Lafayette Marshal's Office.

The name of the bill is the Exposing Congressional Drug Abuse Act. The legislation requires members of Congress to undergo a possible drug test once per term of Congress.

If a member of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives tests positive on the drug test, then that information would be referred to the Committee on Ethics, which would handle the matter.

Congressman Higgins was interviewed by the USA Today Network. He told them at that time, "I have observed some behavior that would cause one to wonder."

Roll Call states that at the time it was first presented in 2018, some people thought it was a stunt, but Higgins said he was serious about it. Now, he is back with the idea again.

As for paying for the drug screenings, Higgins' proposal would require members of Congress to cover their screenings. That part of the proposal is also the same as when Higgins originally proposed the idea in 2018.

A link to the current proposal can be seen here.