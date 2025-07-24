Highlights

Tabitha Robison, 39, and Marvin Clement Jr., 40, were arrested July 22 in Tennessee after nearly one year on the run

Couple faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, human trafficking, and sexual battery of a young child

Victim is reported to be a family member of the suspects and is now in safe custody

Arrests occurred at a primitive campsite near Surgoinsville, Tennessee, following a multi-location search

Both suspects are currently held in Hawkins County Jail, awaiting extradition to Louisiana

Oakdale Couple Arrested in Tennessee After Nearly Year-Long Manhunt for Child Sex Crimes

Federal marshals captured the Louisiana fugitives at a primitive campsite following tips from authorities

OAKDALE, La. (KPEL News) - An Oakdale couple accused of sexually abusing a young child has been captured in Tennessee after spending nearly a year as fugitives from Louisiana law enforcement.

According to authorities, Tabitha Robison, 39, and Marvin Clement Jr., 40, were arrested July 22 at a primitive campsite near Surgoinsville, Tennessee.

Get our free mobile app

Federal Manhunt Ends at Remote Tennessee Campsite

The couple had been wanted by Louisiana authorities since July 31, 2024, on multiple serious charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana authorities provided intelligence on July 22, 2025, indicating Robison and Clement were in the Hawkins County, Tennessee area.

Federal marshals conducted searches at several locations before locating the fugitives at the remote campsite. The successful capture marks the end of an 11-month manhunt that spanned multiple states.

156001749 Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Extensive Criminal Charges Filed Against Both Suspects

Arrest warrants reveal the scope of allegations against the Oakdale couple. Marvin Clement Jr. faces charges of first-degree rape, while Tabitha Robison faces a more extensive list of charges, including:

Sexual battery

First-degree rape

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Criminal conspiracy

Human trafficking

Licensing requirements (Misdemeanor)

Drug conspiracy

Cultivation of marijuana with intent to distribute

Improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian

The charges indicate allegations of both sexual abuse and human trafficking involving the young victim.

Victim Confirmed Safe, Suspects Await Extradition

Authorities confirmed the alleged victim is a family member of both Robison and Clement. The child was not present with the couple at the time of their arrest and is currently in safe custody with appropriate authorities.

Both suspects were booked into the Hawkins County Jail in Tennessee and are currently awaiting extradition proceedings to face charges in Louisiana. The extradition process will return them to Louisiana's jurisdiction, where the alleged crimes occurred.

Investigation Spans Multiple Agencies and States

The successful capture required coordination between Louisiana law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Tennessee authorities. The case demonstrates the extensive resources deployed when suspects flee across state lines, particularly in cases involving crimes against children.

The nearly year-long investigation kept the suspects on Louisiana's wanted list while federal marshals tracked leads across multiple states before receiving the intelligence that led to their Tennessee location.

Get our free mobile app