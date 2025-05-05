A sad scenario unfolded on a Louisiana roadway on the morning of Saturday, May 3, after a vehicle collided with two others, leading to the death of an elderly woman.

What Details Have Been Released About The Crash?

According to Louisiana State Police Sergeant Kate Stegall, with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the terrible situation began to unfold around 11:30 Saturday morning.

So far, the State Police has completed a preliminary investigation into the crash, which shows that the 91-year-old woman was driving southbound when she hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Stegall says the woman's vehicle did not stop there. She says Rita Owens' vehicle then went into the highway's left lane, which happened to be closed for construction.

What Happened When The Vehicle Hit A Third Vehicle?

The victim's vehicle then hit a truck in the closed lane.

Stegall says Owens was not wearing a seat belt when this crash happened. Owens was severely injured because of the crash, and she was taken to a hospital.

Officials say Owens died from her injuries.

What Happened With The Other Drivers?

Both drivers of the first and second vehicles impacted by Owens' car were uninjured.

As is typical in a fatality crash, routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed at a lab.

This crash happened on E. Judge Perez Highway in St. Bernard Parish.

Driving Information Louisiana State Police Wants To Emphasize:

Drivers in Louisiana must obey all traffic laws.

Louisiana State Police officials remind drivers that everyone in a vehicle must be appropriately restrained.

When you are fatigued, you should not get behind the wheel.

If any substance impairs you, you should refrain from driving.

Never allow anything to distract you while you are driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

