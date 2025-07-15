(KPEL News) - A terrible situation unfolded on a Louisiana highway after a single-vehicle crash took the lives of two exchange students who were in this country to attend college.

According to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Ryan Davis, the two students were from Nepal.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Tech International Students Killed in Crash

Trooper Davis says, according to the preliminary investigation, only the student's vehicle was involved in the crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80.

The students were in their vehicle by close to 9 o'clock on the night of Sunday, July 13, as heavy rain moved through the area.

A 22-year-old, Rajan Yadav, was driving the vehicle, and it is known that the car went off the right side of the road.

Their vehicle then struck a tree, bursting into flames. Both Yadav and 20-year-old Rojin Oli were killed as a result of this crash.

Two Louisiana Tech Exchange Students Died, and Two Were Hospitalized

According to Trooper Davis, there were two other people in the vehicle.

He says that two passengers were taken to the hospital following the crash.

As is typical in a fatality case, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

Louisiana Tech Responds After Death Of Two Nepali Students

Dr. Jim Henderson, the president of Louisiana Tech University, responded to the tragedy via a Facebook post, letting students know that counseling services are available.

He wrote,

The entire Louisiana Tech family is heartbroken by the loss of these cherished students. Two additional students were seriously injured and remain hospitalized. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students involved and their loved ones as we all feel the weight of this tragedy.

Things The Louisiana State Police Wants Drivers To Remember

Officials urge people to drive carefully during inclement weather.

The elements can reduce your ability to see clearly while driving, and your vehicle may lose traction; therefore, you are urged to slow down.

When driving in bad weather, it is always a good idea to give your vehicle more space than the one in front of you.

If your windshield wipers are going, you need to have your headlights on.

If your visibility is reduced, you are advised to pull over to wait out the weather.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.