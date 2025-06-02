A Louisiana family is still working to pick up the pieces of their lives after a fire completely destroyed their home, and the family pet was killed.

On the morning of May 12, at around 8:15, a fire started in a home in the 2300 block of Mills Street. The house ended up being destroyed by the fire.

Cynthia Savoie and Darrel Savoie say they are working to figure out the next steps for their lives, according to KLFY.

While no person was hurt or perished in the fire, the family dog Cookie did die in the home.

In addition to the dog, the family had lived in their home for 34 years, so almost all of their memories were also lost in the fire. A few pictures remained.

According to the Scott Fire Department, they saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived. The fire was found in a bedroom. Officials determined that a surge protector extension cord had exploded.

The toll on the entire family has been significant. Cynthia Savoie's godchild, Dione Robinson, says,

Every Thanksgiving was over here, so everybody would come, it would be packed with people, good food, good vibes and that’s my godparents, so anytime I wanted to come to laugh or watch the Superbowl, boxing with my uncle, anything, we would just come over here and spend time with them, it was always a good time when we came.

Members of the family say that this home was the gathering spot for the entire family, where they made many cherished memories.

Thankfully, they say they still have the memories they made together, and nothing can take that away.