Family and friends in one Louisiana community are in mourning after a crash claimed the life of a 36-year-old Tuesday night.

The Abbeville community is mourning the death of this young woman, who died on Louisiana Highway 724, which is South Fieldspan Road.

What Is Known About This Fatal Crash?

According to Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque with the Public Affairs Section of Louisiana State Police, Schuyler Lewis was driving down Louisiana Highway 724 near its intersection with Paul Molbert Road when the tragedy happened.

Bourque says that at some point, Lewis lost control of her vehicle in a curve in the road. The young woman was not wearing a seat belt.

When she lost control of her vehicle in the curve on that road, the car left the roadway and smashed into an embankment.

More Details About This Crash

Ultimately, the vehicle also hit a tree and a utility pole, and sadly, Lewis was severely injured.

Due to the woman's injuries, she was pronounced dead by the coroner at the scene of the crash.

According to Bourque, routine toxicology samples were taken from Lewis for analysis at a lab.

The crash happened around 11 o'clock Tuesday night.

Louisiana State Police Officials Have Reminders For All Drivers

Make sure you obey all Louisiana traffic laws.

Never allow anything to distract you while you are driving.

Everyone in a vehicle in Louisiana must be buckled up.

If you are tired, you should make the decision not to drive.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.