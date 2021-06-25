Louisiana FBI Agent Arrested for Sex Crimes
On Thursday, (6/24/21) Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG) arrested David Harris, age 51 of Prairieville, LA. Harris was arrested on numerous charges involving sexual misconduct.
David Harris, at the time of his arrest was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office. State Police and other agencies received complaints about Harris regarding alleged sexual crimes and misconduct involving multiple victims across the state. After investigations in to the matter, evidence of crimes involving adults and juveniles going as far back as 2016 were uncovered.
Arrest warrants were obtained for Harris following the joint investigations in to his crimes. The warrants stemmed from incidents that took place in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans Parishes.. Harris was taken in by authorities in Ascension Parish and booked on charges of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children under the age of 13.
When Harris is released from Ascension Parish Jail, he will be booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for Sexual Battery and Attempted 3rd Degree Rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Obscenity, and Witness Intimidation.