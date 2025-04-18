Louisiana Fishermen Warned: Kill This Air-Breathing Invasive Fish on Sight

Louisiana anglers are being reminded to watch out for a dangerous invasive species that could easily enter our waterways: the northern snakehead.

What Is the Northern Snakehead?

This sharp-toothed predator, native to Asia, has already been spotted in Concordia Parish since 2023 and is raising serious concerns for wildlife officials across the country. It looks like something straight out of a swamp horror story, with a snake-like head, pointy teeth, and the unsettling (and borderline unfair) ability to breathe air.

Why You Need to Kill It Immediately

This is not your average catch. The northern snakehead isn’t just creepy—it’s a threat to Louisiana’s native fish populations. These fish eat everything from other fish to frogs and crawfish, and have no natural predators here. That means they can quickly take over and outcompete native species, turning local ecosystems upside down.

And here’s the kicker: putting one on ice won’t kill it. Snakeheads can breathe air and survive out of water for days, making them almost impossible to contain without immediate action.

If you catch one, kill it right away—cut the head off, gut it, or double-bag and freeze it. Then report your catch to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

How to Identify One

It’s easy to confuse a northern snakehead with our native bowfin (aka choupique), but here’s how to tell them apart:

A side-view photo can help officials confirm what you’ve found. If possible, snap one before disposing of the fish.

Where to Report a Sighting

If you think you’ve caught a snakehead:

Kill it immediately.

Take a side photo of the fish.

of the fish. Do NOT return it to the water.

Contact LDWF’s Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Rob Bourgeois at rbourgeois@wlf.la.gov or call 225-765-0765.

Rob Bourgeois at rbourgeois@wlf.la.gov or call 225-765-0765. You can also email the Aquatic Invasive Species Hotline at AquaticInvasives@la.gov or call 225-765-3977.

Final Note for Any Curious Cajuns

Yes, snakeheads are technically edible—but this is one time we’re asking you not to get creative with the cast iron. Kill it first, report it, but don't even consider cooking any rice for this one.

Our bayous and waterways literally depend on it.