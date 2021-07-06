Louisiana Judge Puts a Hold on Biden Green New Deal Plans

Louisiana Attorney Jeff Landry talks about a recent judge's ruling putting a hold on the Biden administration's plan to block offshore oil drilling. Federal Judge Terry Doughty in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana issued the nationwide injunction against Biden’s ban on oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry had requested a preliminary injunction against President Biden's executive order given earlier this year that put a hold on private drilling on millions of federally owned areas, including both on land and offshore.

"This was all part of the Biden administration's implementation of the Green New Deal," says Landry, applauding the judge's decision, "This is a huge win (because) this judge basically enjoined the President, basically saying, 'You are outside of the law,' and you have to follow the intent of Congress and the law.

"It (the judge's ruling) was simply a restatement of the law. Congress laid out the plan under which federal lands would be leased for mining and exploration of energy and the President was, of course, just ignoring the law"

And the AG says this ruling sends an important message to energy companies whose plans were put on hold. "I think this sends a clear message that there will be a check that this administration does to injure the (energy) industry. each suit that we win is like putting a brick in a wall and it gives some confidence to the industry."

Here are the Attorney General's complete remarks given to KEEL Tuesday morning:

