(St. George, Louisiana) - A man in South Louisiana is recovering from a gunshot wound after he reportedly shot himself after breaking into a home.

WBRZ reports that the shooting happened in a subdivision off Siegen Lane late Wednesday night. The man who was shot arrived at his ex-girlfriend's house on Mint Drive and forced his way into the home.

Upon entry, deputies say that the man who broke into the house got into an altercation with another male subject in the house, and that is when the gun went off. The man carrying the gun was shot by his own firearm after it went off during the tussle.

Crime Scene

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and several people were detained for questioning.

The Baton Rouge news station says that the shooting and break-in remain under investigation and that authorities will determine later if charges are brought against the man who accidentally shot himself in the home he allegedly broke into.

