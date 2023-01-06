Louisiana Man Breaks in to Correctional Center After Being Released (VIDEO)

On January 4th shortly after 8:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Calcasieu Correctional Center in reference to a disturbance.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, Lake Charles, busted the glass on the front door, located at the main entrance of the CCC, by throwing a rock at the glass. Hunt proceeded to push out the broken glass with his hands. Further investigation revealed Hunt had been released from the CCC earlier that day, at approximately 3:00 p.m. after being booked in on November 1 for theft; criminal damage to property; and criminal trespassing.

Hunt was arrested and booked back into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with criminal damage to property. His bond is pending.

“This individual had not even been released from the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 24 hours before he decided to return and break the glass on the front doors,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “He stated to deputies he wanted a place to sleep and a meal; we quickly made those arrangements for him. I guess we can now say we literally have people beating down the door to stay with us.”

An arrest is an indication that probable cause exists to believe the subject was involved in the offense alleged. A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

