(New Orleans, Louisiana) - An unbelievably sad story has been revealed this week after the New Orleans Police Department was called out to a woman's home in Lakeview to find the door ajar and her son in an upstairs bedroom mummified.

As officers began to gather information from neighbors and the woman herself, it's a situation that will likely make your heart want to break.

What Is Known About The Case?

According to WDSU, a neighbor in the Lakeview area called police after this person saw the door to the woman's home ajar, and she saw the woman's chickens running in and out of the house.

The responding officer walked into the home via the open door, to find plenty of trouble in the home.

According to the police report, the officer found that the home was full of trash along with chicken feces.

There were holes in several parts of the floor in the home, and the home seemed to be infested with flies and other bugs.

The home seemed to be overrun by feces, trash, bugs, and the like.

What Did The Officer Discover In A Bedroom?

The responding officer was likely shocked by all of the things he had already encountered since arriving at this home, but what he discovered next had to have stuned him.

While checking out all of the rooms in the house, he found that one of the bedrooms had the mummified body of a man who weighed close to 600 pounds, according to WDSU sources.

Officials in their police report believe that the son must have died approximately nine months ago.

Get our free mobile app

Where Was The Homeowner?

The woman was not in her home, but the officer did eventually find the woman at the intersection Argonne and Harrison Streets.

When she was asked about who the dead man was in the bedroom in her home, she responded by saying she knew that it was her son and that he had died about nine months ago.

She also told the officer that her son suffered from several medical issues.

According to WDSU, multiple complaints had been filed about the condition of the home by those in the neighborhood.

The Coroner's Office responded to the home, and they took the man's body away.

READ MORE: TEXAS MAN FOUND DEAD IN THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER IN LOUISIANA

What Happened To The Woman?

According to the officer's report, he did notify the mobile crisis unit to come out to evaluate the mother, who was then taken in for treatment.

She is listed as one of the owners of the home.

As Code Enforcement ended up responding to the home, they say it has now been condemned as it is considered a health hazard.

The chickens have a new home now, as they were taken away by the SPCA.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.