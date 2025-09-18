(Ascension, Parish) - A man in Prairieville, Louisiana, was arrested after he allegedly had sex with a teenager.

WBRZ reports that 49-year-old Marcus Meunier had a months-long relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

In exchange for sex with the teen, Meunier allegedly purchased vapes and gave them to the teen.

According to the news report, Meunier was booked for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and obstruction of justice.

